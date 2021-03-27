Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

