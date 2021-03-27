Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,143 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,124,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.