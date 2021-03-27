Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,904 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.