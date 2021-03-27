Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

