Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

