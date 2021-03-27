Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,579 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after acquiring an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.