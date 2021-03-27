Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Calix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

