Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,581 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Getty Realty worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Getty Realty by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

About Getty Realty

