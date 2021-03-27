Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 223.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period.

UNG opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

