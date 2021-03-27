Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 38.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

