Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.32.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

