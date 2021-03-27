Wedbush Weighs in on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

IDYA stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $656.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.