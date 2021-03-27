Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

