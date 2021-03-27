Wedbush Comments on GameStop Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

