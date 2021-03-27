Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.26

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Todd Barlow 86,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

