Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 756,104 shares.The stock last traded at $16.37 and had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $879.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $11,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

