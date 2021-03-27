Waltonchain Price Reaches $1.55 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $111.86 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.19 or 0.03093420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

