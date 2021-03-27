W Green Pay Trading 63.3% Higher Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $202,075.95 and $47,557.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

