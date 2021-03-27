Vonage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,790 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average volume of 1,727 call options.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $48,739,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

