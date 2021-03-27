Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €214.88 ($252.79).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €228.00 ($268.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €184.97 and its 200 day moving average is €155.33. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

