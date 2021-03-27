Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Gap Down to $40.17

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.17, but opened at $38.01. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 785 shares traded.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,096,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

