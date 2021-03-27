Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 23,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 593,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

