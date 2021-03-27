Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 76,575 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,575 shares during the period. Roku makes up 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 69.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Roku by 41.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.82. 5,156,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,263. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.26. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

