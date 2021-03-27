Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $36.07 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $22.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

