Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

V stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.