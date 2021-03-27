Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.