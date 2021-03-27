Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,297,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

BHF opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

