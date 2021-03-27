Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,646. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.