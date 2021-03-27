Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.17 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NATI opened at $43.43 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

