Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

