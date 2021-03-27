Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,068,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

