Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 157,900 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

CIXX stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.