Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VREOF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Vireo Health International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

About Vireo Health International

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

