Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS VREOF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Vireo Health International has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
About Vireo Health International
