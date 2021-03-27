Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 443.8% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Vinco Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

