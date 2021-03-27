Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 93,893 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

