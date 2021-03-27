Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $433,773.74 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $433,773.74 and $3,461.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

