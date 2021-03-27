Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.44 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

