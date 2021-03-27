Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VWDRY. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

