Vesper Trading Up 88.7% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded up 88.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $73.15 or 0.00133189 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $160.24 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,564 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

