Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VSPR opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

