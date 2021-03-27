Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of VSPR opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.84.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.