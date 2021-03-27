Verge Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $500.45 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00330095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,440,323,849 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.