Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 286.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 424.4% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 240.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 145,051 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 140,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 281.9% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

