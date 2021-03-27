Venus (XVS) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Venus has a total market cap of $369.53 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for about $40.54 or 0.00073694 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,080.39 or 1.00122129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,114,819 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

