Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 9,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 196,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

