Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $12.09. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 22,537 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

