Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $829.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

