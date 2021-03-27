Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.76 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

