Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

