Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

