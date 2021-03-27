Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth $37,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

ODP stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.